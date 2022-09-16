Mourad Papazian and French Armenians hold rally in Paris against Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)

On Thursday, thousands of people gathered outside the French Foreign Ministry in Paris to condemn Azerbaijan’s deliberate aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Participants chanted “Stop Aliyev, Leave Armenia,” “Panturkism equals Fascism,” and other slogans.

About twenty politicians came to support Armenians, including Gabriel Attal, former press secretary of the French government, now a delegate in charge of public accounts, a source from ARF told NEWS.am.

Mourad Papazian, co-chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France, thanked France for responding to the situation and referring the issue to the UN in his speech.

Berivan Firat, speaker of the Kurdish Democratic Council of France, also joined the rally.

“The struggle of Armenians is the struggle of oppressed peoples, this is my struggle. Today I am an Armenian. Erdogan is a danger for Kurds, Armenians, Syrians, as well as for France, the West, our youth and future generations,” he said.

Mourad Papazian, co-chairman of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France, said “Today, Baku is attacking the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, recognized by the UN. We are concerned about Armenia, its security and its people. We must find a way to ensure peace for the Armenians of the Republic of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.”

We remind that the Armenian authorities have banned the co-chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France, Mourad Papazian, from entering Armenia.

