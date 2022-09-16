Memory of Saint Euphemia the Great Martyr

Our Church today honors the memory of Saint Cassian of Cyprus, who practiced asceticism near the village of Alectora, and of the great martyr Euphemia, who came from Chalcedon and lived in the time of the persecutions of the emperor Diocletian.

Her parents were distinguished for their love of the Holy Orthodox Church, the virtue of almsgiving, prayer, and reverence.

When the persecutions broke out, everyone ran to the mountains and caves to be saved. Euphemia did the same. But the fleeing Christians were soon called to report to the Proconsul. It was moving because all Christians remained brave and steadfast in the orthodox mindset, despite the threats, hardships, and deprivations. Among them was Saint Euphemia.

After the tortures, they took all the Christians to prison, except Saint Euphemia, because due to her personality and beauty the Proconsul wanted to seduce her and threaten her. He tried in vain, however, because he did not evaluate correctly her bravery and devotion to the crucified Jesus Christ.

She endured many tortures and humiliations, opposing the evil thoughts of the Proconsul. Many of those present at the time of her martyrdom believed and confessed Christ as the true God. She finally faced death from the wild beasts that the executioners unleashed against her and devoured her.

Saint Euphemia remains to this day an example of a brave Christian woman, who reached martyrdom for the love of Jesus Christ and devotion to the holy Gospel.

Our prayer is that the intercessions of Saint Euphemia to the Holy God support all the heroic women in the arena of life, who are aware of the gifts of the Holy Spirit, but also of patience, simplicity and humility.

Source: Church of Cyprus

Orthodox Times