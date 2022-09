At least 7,600 people from 3 Armenian regions leave their homes amid Azerbaijani aggression 

At least 7,600 people in Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor province were forced to leave their homes as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia, Armenian Ombudsman Kristine Grigoryan wrote on her Facebook.

“Most of the displaced people are women, children (1,437 people), the elderly and disabled (99 people).

