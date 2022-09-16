Archdiocese of America granted over $300,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announced that it has granted over $300,000 in scholarships to 38 students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The principal scholarships administered by the Archdiocese include:

The Gioles and Malta Scholarships, available to undergraduate students.

The Paleologos Scholarship, available to graduate students.

The Trakatellis Scholarship, available to graduates of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology who are pursuing further academic studies.

The Taylor Scholarship, available to students pursuing a post-graduate degree in the areas of theology, religious studies or pastoral training.

The Grant Committees, appointed each year by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, consisted of men and women from a wide variety of ministerial and professional experience. Each application was carefully reviewed to determine eligibility and assessment of need.

The funds for the scholarships of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese are made available by endowments established by donors for specific educational purposes and are managed by professional investment advisors.

For information about the next cycle of scholarships:

email: scholarships@goarch.org

Phone number: 212-570-3577.

The next cycle of Scholarships will be for the academic year 2023-2024 and will open in February 2023.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

