World wrestling champion Artur Aleksanyan dedicates win to Armenian soldiers

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan has dedicated his amazing win at the World Wrestling Championships to Armenian soldiers repelling Azerbaijani attacks for two days.

Aleksanyan beat Kiril Milenov Milov of Bulgaria 5-1 in the final on Monday to be crowned world champion for a fourth time.

Another Armenian wrestler, Malkhas Amoyan, took bronze at the championships held in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 10-18.

The Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team led by Armen Babalaryan returned home on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Aleksanyan said he could not fully enjoy his victory due to the escalation of the border situation following Azerbaijan’s massive attack on Armenia early on Tuesday.

“I want to dedicate this victory to all Armenian soldiers, the army, the heroes who fell defending the homeland,” the champion said. “We must stand together, rely on ourselves and defend our homeland.”

