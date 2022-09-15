US disturbed by reports of civilians being harmed inside Armenia – Ned Price

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The US is deeply concerned about continued attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Spokesman for the Department of State Ned Price said at a daily briefing.

“We’ve seen continued attacks now for a second straight day. We are particularly disturbed by continued reports of civilians being harmed inside Armenia,” he said.

“As you know, Secretary Blinken, shortly after hostilities broke out earlier this week, had an opportunity overnight to speak to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. He conveyed our deep concern over military actions along their shared border, including reports of shelling inside Armenia. He urged President Aliyev to cease hostilities immediately, to disengage military forces, to pull forces back from the border, and to cease hostilities that could endanger civilians, and to work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations,” Price said.

“We’ve made clear, in this context and before, to both leaders and at all levels that there can be no military solution to this dispute. And we’ve urged both sides to refrain from further military hostilities and to engage in dialogue and diplomacy. For our part, we do remain deeply engaged. And we remain committed to doing all we can to promote a peaceful and prosperous future for the South Caucasus,” the Spokesman stated.

