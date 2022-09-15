The new members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarchate announced the new members who will form the Holy Synod for the semester 01.09.2022 – 28.02.2023, chaired by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Synodal Hierarchs for the new semester are:

Elder Apostolos of Derkoi, Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Nikandros of Irenoupolis, Polykarpos of Italy, Stephanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, Elpidophoros of America, Gerasimos of Petra and Chersonissos, Bartholomew of Smyrna, Kirill of Ierapytnos and Sitia, Vissarion of Spain and Portugal, Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies and Joachim of Prusa.

Orthodox Times