Russia says doing its best to ease tensions on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

“We expect that this issue will also be in the spotlight during a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan”, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia is making every effort to ease tensions on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“The Russian Federation is doing everything it can to reduce tensions,” she said at a news conference, referring to the situation on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The recent flare-up in the region, according to Zakharova, has been discussed over the phone by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as among the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Russian and Armenian defense chiefs.

“We expect that this issue will also be in the spotlight during a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. It’s planned to take place on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand these days,” the diplomat said.

On Tuesday, the CSTO Council decided to send a mission to Armenia to assess the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mission should include CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov and representatives of the group’s member states. In addition, the meeting decided to create a task force made up of secretariat members and officers from the CSTO Joint Staff to persistently monitor the situation.

TASS