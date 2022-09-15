President Khachaturyan visits Jermuk in the aftermath of Azerbaijani attack

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited Jermuk today to familiarize himself with the situation caused by the Azerbaijani aggression.

The President had meetings with Ararat Grigoryan, governor of Vayots Dzor region, Vahagn Arsenyan, acting head of Jermuk community, MP Trdat Sargsyan, who formed volunteer groups to defend the city.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edward Asryan and representatives of the command staff of the corps presented the operational situation to President Khachaturyan.

The president toured the city and visited the military positions and talked to soldiers on combat duty.

