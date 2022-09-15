France urging Azerbaijan to pull back troops from Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

France is calling on Azerbaijan to pull back troops from sovereign territory of Armenia to initial positions, Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council said during the UN Security Council meeting on Armenia-Azerbaijan escalation.

Nicolas de Rivière emphasized that Armenia’s territorial integrity must be preserved.

“France is concerned over the actions taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Several areas in territory of Armenia have been fired at, civilian infrastructures were damaged. This is the heaviest fighting since 2020. France, together with partners, is trying to encourage respect to the ceasefire. President Macron spoke with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev,” he said.

Nicolas de Rivière stressed that the terms of the 2020 November trilateral statement must be maintained. “We are calling on Azerbaijan to pull back troops to initial positions, the territorial integrity of Armenia must be preserved. The parties must discuss demarcation and delimitation issues and prevention of violence….France will continue to support achieving lasting peace in the region.”

