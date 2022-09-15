CSTO Task Force Arrives in Armenia

A delegation from the Collective Security Treaty Organization—the CSTO—led by its joint chief of staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov arrived in Armenia Thursday evening to begin a monitoring mission to assess the extent of the group’s involvement in the latest escalation on the border.
The government of Armenia, a CSTO member, appealed to the organization after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia and breached its sovereign borers and territory.
“I held a meeting with Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov,” said Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan. “I briefed him on the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression by Azerbaijan on September 13 and assigned the objectives of the upcoming monitoring. I expressed hope that the group will conduct effective work and will present to the CSTO Collective Security Council a detailed and accurate report on the situation.”
He added that the CSTO team will work with the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and in combat action regions.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.