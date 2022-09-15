AYF DC “Ani” Chapter to protest outside US Embassy of Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, DC —In the wake of the recent attacks on Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Jermuk, Artanish and Ishkhanasar, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) DC “Ani” Chapter has organized a protest and a march for justice.

The protest will begin on Thursday, September 15 promptly at 5:30 p.m. outside the Embassy of Azerbaijan on 2741 34th St. NW in Washington, DC.

Posters and flags will be supplied. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Armenian and Artsakh flags as well.

Let’s make our voices heard, for our nation, our homeland and our soldiers! Let’s fight for the future of Armenia.

The AYF-YOARF will not stand idly by as Azerbaijan ethnically cleanses indigenous Armenians from their millennia-old homeland.

The fate of our homeland is at stake. Our nation is being invaded by genocidal enemies, and our people stand on the precipice of destruction.

We must come together as a community and fulfill our responsibility to defend our nation.

Armenian Weekly