Announcing the Arisdine Krikorian and Family Scholarship

The trustees of The Arisdine Krikorian Family Foundation, a section 501(c)(3) organization, has launched its first annual scholarship award program.

The Foundation was created by Rose and Sybil Krikorian, who were raised in Watertown and later moved to Belmont where they lived for many years. They were the daughters of Arisdine and Panos Krikorian, who were born and raised in Armenia. The last survivor of the Krikorian family, Rose, died in August 2021 at the age of 96. The Krikorian sisters had successful careers working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Sybil was an administrative assistant in the governor’s office. Rose was the executive assistant to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

The Krikorian family was deeply proud of their Armenian heritage and devoted to many local Armenian organizations. They were keenly interested in the educational advancement of Armenian children. That interest led them to create the Foundation in their name.

The Foundation will provide scholarships of up to $2,500 to 20 college and post-graduate students of Armenian descent attending colleges and universities in the Greater Boston area during the winter term of the 2022- 2023 academic year.

The program is being administered by Scholarship of America, Inc. The trustees of the Foundation are Thomas F. Maffei, a Boston lawyer, Professor Renee Landers of Suffolk Law School and Professor Beth Hennessey, recently retired from Wellesley College.

Applicants must:

*Reside in the Greater Boston, Massachusetts metropolitan area (Greater Boston is defined as five counties in Massachusetts: Norfolk, Suffolk, Plymouth, Middlesex and Essex, plus two counties in New Hampshire: Rockingham and Strafford.)

*Be of Armenian descent

*Be full-time undergraduate college or university students or graduate level students, attending colleges and universities at an accredited two- or four-year college/university for the entire 2022-2023 academic year

*Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Deadline to apply is October 31, 2022.

