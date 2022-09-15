192 houses in Armenian border settlements damaged in Azerbaijani shelling

An estimated number of 192 residential buildings in Armenia’s bordering Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik Provinces have been damaged in Azerbaijani strikes.

60 of the houses were completely destroyed, Vache Terteryan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told a news conference on Thursday.

He added that agricultural buildings, machinery and vehicles, including two ambulances, were also damaged in Azerbaijani shelling.

The strikes caused power outages in some settlements.

“At this point, the power supply has been restored in all areas, except for Verin Shorzha,” the deputy minister said, adding the issue will be resolved as soon as possible.

Terteryan unveiled plans to set up working groups tasked with assessing the damages on the ground.

Azerbaijani forces began a massive attack against Armenia just after midnight on Tuesday, using combat drones, artillery and large-caliber firearms to shell both Armenian military positions and civilian infrastructure.

Panorama.AM