UNSC unanimously supports early ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. The participants in closed consultations of the UN Security Council unanimously came out in favor of an early ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and a diplomatic solution, Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told journalists on Wednesday.

“Everyone spoke unanimously in favor of an early ceasefire and the settlement of the situation politically and diplomatically. Now the press elements (kind of a document for the press – TASS) are being discussed, experts have stayed in the meeting room to finalize them,” Nebenzya said.

“We insist that these press elements should necessarily have a reference to the trilateral statements from the presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan of 2020 and 2021, which are the basis for the normalization of relations between the two countries, containing appeals and commitments on the ceasefire, as well as a number of projects that the parties should undertake under these agreements. This process is already underway, to normalize relations,” Nebenzya said.

TASS