The Head of the US State Department’s Office for International Religious Freedom visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Head of the U.S. Department of State’s Office for International Religious Freedom, Ambassador Rashad Hussain, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s headquarters in Phanari on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022.

Ambassador Hussain discussed with His All-Holiness issues related to the life and ministry of the Mother Church, both in her See and throughout the world, to the Greek Diaspora and to the Christians living in Turkey.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was accompanied by Mrs Ioanna Wulfsberg and Mr. Michael Dozler, from the International Religious Freedom Service, as well as Mrs Audrey Stevens and Mr. Batu Kinayyigit, officials of the U.S. Consulate General in Constantinople, while on behalf of the Mother Church the Great Ecclesiarch Aetius, Director of the Private Patriarchal Office, was also present.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times