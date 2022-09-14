System of a Down’s Statement on Azerbaijan’s Attack on Armenia – Asbarez.com

System of A Down released a statement on Twitter today following Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia. Using their platform to raise awareness of the atrocities taking place on Armenia’s border, the bandmates urged users to repost and retweet their message in an effort to further spread the news. Below is the text.

“Around midnight on the 12th of September 2022, forces of Azerbaijan led by its corrupt petro-oligarchic leader Aliyev attacked Armenia’s whole eastern border bombing civilian infrastructure and homes. Their goal is to terrorize Armenians and gain more concessions from Armenia along with regime change in one of the few democracies in the whole region. This is 2 years after they attacked Nagorno-Karabagh in an attempt to ethnically cleanse the region of Armenians. They have been emboldened by the EU’s ill perceived dependency on their natural gas and a perceived weakened Russian hegemon in the region.”

“As a band we have always done our best to entertain and inform. We have friend and family in harms way in Armenia right now and are extremely worried and concerned for the safety of our people and country. Unlike the war in Ukraine the enemy is not Russia so Western press has been slow to react and has even made the deadly mistake of both-sidisms, treating the attack as a border dispute when it is clearly a deadly attack on the sovereign state of Armenia. We are asking for your help in spreading the word about this evil aggression by Azerbaijan, bolstered by Turkey, the country that committed genocide against our people.”

“Please repost or retweet this message and use the hashtags #Armenia #StandWithArmenia.”

The Twitter post was signed off by bandmates Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian, John Dolmayan, and Serj Tankian.

