Interests of the people of Armenia will be taken into account in any document to be signed – President

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says he is informed in detail about all the international discussions held by the authorities of the Republic of Armenia at a high level on the Artsakh issue.

“I emphasize that, according to the agreement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, the interests and opinion of the people of the Republic of Artsakh must be taken into account in any document related to Artsakh to be signed by them,” the President said in a Facebook post.

He added that no document has even been drafted until now.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu