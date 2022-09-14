FM: Iran-Armenia border must be maintained unchanged

During the phone call on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian and Bayramov exchanged views on recent developments in the South Caucasus region.

Expressing grave concern over the start of the new round of clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Iranian foreign minister stressed Tehran’s readiness to help resolve the issue peacefully and politically.

Amirabdollahian noted that Iran always emphasizes maintaining the territorial integrity of countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Iran considers the Iran-Armenia border as a historic communication path that must be maintained unchanged, he reiterated.

Stressing that the region cannot tolerate a new war, he underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran asked the parties for self-restraint.

Bayramov, for his part, thanked Iran’s efforts to help resolve the issue and reported on a recent conflict.

He added that his country is looking to improve relations with its neighbors and pointed to Iran’s concerns regarding border issues and reiterated that the Republic of Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity of all countries.

