Artsakh cannot and should not be part of Azerbaijan – President

Siranush Ghazanchyan

No circumstance can divert us from the path we have chosen, from the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh on the primary and non-negotiable basis of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Twitter post.

“Artsakh cannot and should not be a part of Azerbaijan, because, firstly, the people of Artsakh decide their own fate in their own homeland, and, secondly, we do not have a people to subject to genocide and depatriation,” he said.

“We have stated many times and now we reaffirm that all the documents that can recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan are unacceptable for us. On the other hand, we should all realize that the path of our struggle in this difficult situation is long and full of challenges, but I am sure we will eventually achieve our goals with nationwide efforts,” the President said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu