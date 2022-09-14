Armenia applies to ECHR over POWs seen in Azeri videos

Armenia’s representative on international legal matters, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requesting an interim measure against Azerbaijan following the spread of videos featuring Armenian soldiers.

Viral videos being spread since Tuesday feature Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) captured by Azerbaijani forces in their latest attacks on Armenia.

“In addition to our yesterday’s request to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan, we submitted an additional request to the European Court to apply an interim measure for protecting the fundamental rights of the servicemen seen in the videos,” Kirakosyan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Panorama.AM