Situation as of 8 am: Azerbaijani side attempts to advance in some directions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

As of 08:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has not undergone significant changes, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.

The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber rifles in the directions of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civil infrastructures.

In some parts of the border, the positional battles are also continuing, the enemy does not stop the advance attempts.

The situation established as a result of the large-scale aggression carried out by Azerbaijan was presented to the military attachés of the embassies accredited to the Republic of Armenia and it was noted that the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full responsibility for what happened and its further developments.

The Ministry of Defense will continue to provide regular updates on the situation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu