Photographic exhibition of the Theological School of Halki at the International Fair of Thessaloniki

In the context of the recently inaugurated 86th Thessaloniki International Trade Fair (TIF), by the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in collaboration with the organization of Byzantine Thessaloniki, a photographic exhibition at the booth of the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce, was organized by the Holy Theological School of Halki, on the subject of the history of this famous School of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The photographic exhibition, which constitutes the first participation of the School of Theology in Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, was inaugurated by the Minister of Development of Greece, Adonis Georgiades, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Macedonia-Thrace, Members of Parliament, the President of EOKBE, and a large number of people.

The exhibition displays the School’s historical premises, important ecclesiastical relics, and rare books, as well as portraits of personalities who were associated with it. The photographic material completes a short historical note about the School, as well as excerpts from the words of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the last Schoolmaster, blessed Metropolitan Maximos of Stavroupolis, about the historical school itself.

A special event for the Theological School of Halki is scheduled to take place next Thursday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Orthodox Times