Karekin II: Enemy has not changed, neither have his aspirations and intentions

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, issued an urgent message following Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia. His full message is below.

“Dear Armenian people,

Once again, our souls are disturbed.

We follow with pain and concern the provocative military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan at night along the border of Armenia, as a result of which peaceful settlements were shelled; there are victims and wounded. These conspiratorial steps taken during a peace negotiation process are reprehensible.

It is obvious that the enemy has not changed, neither have his aspirations and intentions. The war of 2020, the brutal actions against our people in Artsakh, and the encroachments on the borders of Armenia—which did not receive an adequate international assessment—have now inspired the enemy to try to achieve the desired concessions with continuous military operations.

Genuine, dignified peace cannot be established by threats and coercion. Such a “peace” cannot be beneficial or lasting.

Dear children of our Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora: We are certain that the spirit of our people is strong; the soldiers guarding the borders of the homeland are great. In the background is our sacred native land, our families; the graves of our martyred heroes flying the native flag; our churches appealing to God. In the current crisis, we must not allow disunity and social polarization to lead us to new defeats: to a forced peace with new concessions. We must face this test with total unity and loyalty to our homeland.

Now, let’s consolidate our capabilities and opportunities, all our national potential, and lend our support to the Armenian Army and to the needs of our homeland. Let us act with native love and responsibility. With full commitment, let each of us do what we can in our respective area—for the sake of the steadfastness of our independent statehood, for the sake of the permanence of our nation.

From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we appeal to the international community, and especially to our friendly countries, to take effective steps to stop Azerbaijan’s repeated aggression and ambitions towards the Armenian world.

It is our fraternal appeal to the leaders of the sister churches to pray for the safety of the first Christian state, its faithful people, and to contribute to the establishment of genuine peace in the region.

It is our plea to the Only Begotten Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, to come again to visit his little flock, whom He called centuries ago to testify of His faith. We pray for the peace of the souls of our fallen children, for the comfort of their relatives and families. We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

May the Lord keep our defenders strong and resilient, and protect the Armenian soldier under His holy right hand. May God protect the Armenian army and our homeland.”

Panorama.AM