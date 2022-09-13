Facts of attack on Armenian civilian infrastructure to be sent to international organizations – Ombudsperson

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Human Rights Defender’s Office is carrying out fact-finding activities on the targeting of civilian infrastructure during the September 13 aggression of the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenia, Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan said in a Facebook post.

Noting that an emergency vehicle will a relevant emblem and furnishment was also targeted in the attack, she described it as a “gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions (Additional Protocol I).

According to the information of the Human Rights Defender’s Office, the emergency medical vehicle that was targeted and broken down by the Azerbaijani armed forces near Tchakaten was abandoned at the scene, and the healthcare personnel managed to escape, no one was injured.

These facts will be presented to international organizations, and other international actors.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu