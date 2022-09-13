Death Notice: Armen Minassian

ARMEN MINASIAN

Born on June 11, 1959

Armen Minassian, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He passed peacefully after bravely battling the aftermath of a chronic illness. He will sorely be missed.

Armen was the son of Norik and Azniv Minasian. He was Valedictorian of Mesrobian’s Class of 1976 and a graduate of USC Film School, after which he became a major motion picture editor for Sony Pictures and other studios, with nearly 40 major film credits. Armen also briefly served as Manager to Maestro Jivan Gasparian during his Japan Tour.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave, Montebello. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Linda Minasian

Children, Daniel, Renee and Nicholas

Mother, Azniv Minasian

Brother, Dr. Raffi and Eva Minasian and family

Sister, Maro and Dr. Armen Chalian and family

Sister, Gayane and Raffi Azadian and family

Nieces and nephews, Minasian, Chalian, Azadian families

Magdesian families

Harutunyan families (USA and Kapan Armenia)

Mnatsakanyan and Partsadanyan families

Manoukian family

Montebello DP Community

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Montebello’s Bagramian Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Mesrobian School, located at 8420 Beverly Rd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660.

Asbarez