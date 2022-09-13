Constantinople: Agiasmos blessing for the teachers and students of Zappeion School

On Monday, September 12, an Agiasmos blessing for the start of the new school year for the teachers and students of the Zappeion School, was held at the facilities of the Holy Trinity Church dining hall, of the Great Greek Orthodox Community of Stavrodromi.

The Agiasmos blessing service was performed by Archiepiscopal Vicar of Stavrodromi, Metropolitan Andreas of the Saranta Ekklesies.

At the end of the Agiasmos, Metropolitan Andreas addressed the attendees in a fatherly manner and wished them a blessed and fruitful school year. In particular, he asked the students to follow the saying that “knowledge is power” and urged them to progress since they are the future of the Community and Omogenia.

At the service, in addition to the teachers and Directors of the Zappeion School, the Director of the Zografeio School, Mr. Yiannis Demirtzoglou, also attended.

Source: vema.com.au

Orthodox Times