Condolences of the Ecumenical Patriarch on the passing of Queen Elizabeth

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in an official Patriarchal Letter to His Majesty the King of the United Kingdom Charles III, expresses to the new Monarch, and through him to the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth states, the warmest condolences of the Ecumenical Throne and of himself personally on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the Patriarchal Letter it is noted, inter alia, that the late Monarch throughout her seventy-year reign served her duties and the Crown with exemplary dedication for the benefit of the United Kingdom, leaving her personal mark by her overall attitude at a time of great political and social changes for her country and challenges for the world.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also expresses the wish that the new King, with God’s help, will work with the same dedication for the good of his people.

His All-Holiness also sent a letter of condolence to Archbishop of Canterbury and Primate of All England, Mr. Justin Portal Welby.

Orthodox Times