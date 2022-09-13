Azerbaijan says clashes broke out on border due to provocations by Armenia

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry notes there are casualties among troops from both sides Azerbaijan said early Tuesday that intense clashes broke out on its border with Armenia between troops of the two countries. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin. The ministry said sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, adding as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani troops to address the situation, clashes took place. It added that there were casualties among military personnel from both sides. The statement underlined that the administration in Yerevan was entirely responsible for the conflict.​​​​​​​ -Azerbaijan denies news on intervention in Armenia The ministry meanwhile denied reports about the intervention of the Azerbaijani army in the territory of Armenia. It said information spread by Armenia that the Azerbaijani army targeted the civilian population and infrastructure does not reflect the truth. “In response to the provocations of Armenia, the countermeasures are of a local nature and are aimed at legitimate military targets. The retaliatory measures are small-scale. They are aimed at ensuring the security of the borders of Azerbaijan and putting an end to the provocations of Armenia,” it added. Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia. *Writing by Seda Sevencan from Istanbul AA