NAASR to host “Armenia’s Case in the World Court” with Dr. Yeghishe Kirakosyan

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an in-person and online program, “Armenia’s Case in the World Court,” featuring Dr. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, representative of the Republic of Armenia to the International Court of Justice, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA.

This will be an in-person event and also presented online live via Zoom and YouTube. For those attending in person, NAASR recommends the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In September 2021, the case of the Republic of Armenia vs. Azerbaijan was brought before the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. This was the first case ever brought by the Armenia before the World Court.

The Armenian legal team argued that Azerbaijan violated the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination (CERD), engaging in state-sponsored violence and hate speech targeting ethnic Armenians and desecrating Armenian cultural heritage. Following a counter-claim by Azerbaijan that sought to justify its unprovoked violence against Armenians, the court reached a historic decision against Azerbaijan on preliminary measures.

In this public forum, Dr. Kirakosyan will discuss the implications of this case and the court’s ruling and share insights into the procedures of the International Court of Justice. Introductory remarks will be offered by Karnig Kerkonian, an international lawyer and professor of international law, who also serves on the Armenian delegation to the International Court of Justice in the case.

Dr. Kirakosyan holds the position of adviser to the Prime Minister and is also the Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights. He has worked as an assistant to the Prime Minister and Deputy Minister of Justice and is a lecturer in law at Yerevan State University. His research interests include international courts and arbitration, responsibility in international law, countermeasure and enforcement of international law.

