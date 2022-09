Mariam Mkrtchyan wins her 7th victory in row and takes sole lead at U-18 World Championship

Romania is hosting the World Chess Championship for girls (under 18). Armenian champion Mariam Mkrtchyan won her 7th victory in a row and is in the lead with 7 points.

In the 7th round, Mkrtchyan defeated her opponent from Spain with black pieces.

