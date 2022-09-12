Azerbaijan’s forces suffer losses as a result of shelling by Armenia – Defense Ministry

BAKU, September 13. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani army suffered losses in manpower as a result of the shelling by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported on Tuesday.

“Some positions, shelters and strongholds of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Dashkesan, Lachin and Kalbajar regions came under intensive fire from the Armenian army units from weapons of various calibers, including mortars. As a result, there are losses among the personnel, the military infrastructure has been damaged,” the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

According to the ministry, the Armenian side deliberately escalated the situation on the border.

“Over the past month, the provocations by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin, Gadabay, Dashkesan and Kalbajar sections of the state border, as well as the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in these areas from various weapons, were intensive and systematic. At the same time, Armenia has concentrated offensive weapons, heavy artillery and manpower along the borders of Azerbaijan. All these facts once again testified that Armenia is preparing for a large-scale military provocation,” the ministry said.

TASS