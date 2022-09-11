Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan makes it to the final of World Championship

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan made it to the finals of the World Wrestling Championships under way in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the semi-finals, the Olympic champion beat reigning world champion Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran with the score of 3:1.

The final will be held on September 12.

Aleksanyan started from the qualifying round, but the opponent of the first wrestling match refused to fight. In the 1/8 finals, Artur Aleksanyan defeated the two-time world champion, Metehan Başar of Turkey. In the quarter-finals Aleksanyan defeated Beksultan Makhmudovi from Kyrgyzstan.

