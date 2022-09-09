Catholicos of All Armenians offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

ETCHMIADZIN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, sent a letter of condolences to UK’s King Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.

In the condolence letter His Holiness Garegin II said that Her Majesty Elizabeth II has served during her long years of reign with faith and love to the British people. “For seven decades Her Majesty inspired unity among her nation and became the symbol of strength and determination in the most difficult times”, Catholicos Garegin II said in the letter.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Armen Press