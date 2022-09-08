AIWA LA and Christie’s Host Benefit Champagne Reception

BEVERLY HILLS — Nicole Nishanian, the president of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) Los Angeles, is inviting the public to a Champagne reception and lecture about the Ann and Gordon Getty Collection on September 21, at 2 p.m. in Christie’s salon, 336 North Camden Drive in Beverly Hills.

Christie’s will unveil a carefully-selected group of decorative and fine art masterpieces. Elizabeth Seigel, Christie’s classic arts specialist, will discuss items from the impeccably assembled collection that will have toured Christie’s galleries in Shanghai, London, and Paris, before the last stop in Beverly Hills. The Ann and Gordon Getty Collection auction will take place over four evenings starting October 20th at Christie’s Rockefeller Center, New York.

“The AIWA event at Christie’s,” said Los Angeles executive board member Joan Agajanian Quinn, “will highlight the work we are doing in Armenia to combat domestic violence. AIWA’s contributions to the Women’s Support Center (WSC) have been monumental by helping disrupted families to survive,” the WSC has and continues to work with displaced families from the Artsakh war and is ever vigilant about lobbying for human rights.

Please make your donations online at aiwainternational.org.

Seating is limited for this exclusive event.

