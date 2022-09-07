Syria’s Aleppo airport out of service after Israeli air attack

An Israeli air attack on Syria’s Aleppo airport on Tuesday has damaged the runway and taken the airport out of service, Reuters reported, citing the Syrian defence ministry.

The Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 p.m. local time (1716 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles, downing several of them, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported earlier on Tuesday.

It was the second reported attack in less than week. On Aug. 31, Israel fired rockets at the airport, which resulted in material damage, according to Syrian state media.

Panorama.AM