State Department against Erdogan: The sovereignty of the Greek islands is not in dispute

The State Department responded to the series of statements against Greece recently made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In reply to a question raised by ERT, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency and Hellas Journal, the spokesperson of the State Department said that at a time when Russia has again invaded a sovereign European state, statements that could raise tensions between NATO Allies are particularly unhelpful.

The United States continues to encourage our NATO Allies to work together to maintain peace and security in the region, and to resolve differences diplomatically, it also said and added: “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected. Greece’s sovereignty over these islands is not in question. We urge all parties to avoid rhetoric and actions that could further raise tensions”.

Orthodox Times