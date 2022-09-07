Exhibition about Mount Athos travels to America

The Mount Athos Center of Thessaloniki, in collaboration with the Mount Athos Foundation of America, presents in America the event titled “Mount Athos. The Ark of Orthodoxy”.

The event will take place on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at the Maliotis Cultural Center of the Hellenic College and the Theological School of the Holy Cross, in Boston.

The event includes the presentation of the exhibition, curated by Anastasios Douros, director of the Mount Athos Center, which depicts the millennial history of Mount Athos through texts and photographic material.

The history of the Holy Monasteries of Mount Athos is presented on a special dashboard, while visitors will have the opportunity to learn basic information about the history and institutions, the art, the architecture, the spiritual life, and the natural environment of Mount Athos.

On the same day, on 13/9, a conference dedicated to the Athonite State will take place. The work will be opened by the President of the Mount Athos Foundation of America, Robert W. Allison, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Hieromonk Lucas Xenophontinos representing the Holy Community of Mount Athos, and Mr. Douros.

The exhibition will remain on the premises of the Maliotis Cultural Center until the end of November.

Orthodox Times