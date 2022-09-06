The new members of the central committee of the WCC from the Church of Greece and the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The members of the Central Committee of the World Council of Churches have just been elected by an overwhelming majority.

In the vote held, out of 546 delegates, the new members were voted by an overwhelming majority.

Therefore, the vote showed that among the 150 members of the central committee of the WCC, will be Metropolitan Seraphim of Zimbabwe from the Patriarchate of Alexandria, Archimandrite Benedict Ioannou from the Church of Cyprus, Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, and Professor Marina Kolovopoulou from the Church of Greece, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Grand Syncellus Iakovos Krochak, Protopresbyter Nicolas Kazarian and Professor Angeliki Ziaka from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and Metropolitan Nikolaos of Apollonia and Fieri from the Church of Albania.

Also, from the Church of Russia, the candidates for the central committee of the World Council of Churches are Metropolitan Antonios of Volokolamsk, Archimandrite Philaret Bulekov, Archpriest Mikhail Goundiaev, Hieromonk Stefan Igumnov, and Margarita Nelyubova.

From the Patriarchate of Antioch, Professor Dr. Georgios Tamer, and Maria Yaziji, while from the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Maria Lubat and Dr. Audeh Quawas.

The candidates from the Church of Serbia are Dr. Julija Naett Vidovic and Protopresbyter Vladislav Topalovic.

It is should be reminded that yesterday Metropolitan Vassilios of Constantia was elected President of the World Council of Churches for the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Orthodox Times