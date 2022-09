Rain, thunderstorms to hit Armenia

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Armenia’s regions on September 6-8, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center reports.

No rain is forecast for September 9-11.

The north-westerly wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Winds of up to 20 m/s are expected during thunderstorms.

Temperatures are set to gradually drop by 7-10C on September 6-7.

No precipitation is expected in the capital Yerevan on September 6 and from September 8-11.

Panorama.AM