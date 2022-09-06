Mkhitaryan tipped to start for Inter in Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi is set to make a number of changes to his starting eleven to face Bayern Munich tomorrow, with all of Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Robin Gosens all tipped to start, Sempreinter.com reports, quoting the print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who name the quartet as players who are looking likely be included in the starting eleven to face the German champions.

Inzaghi will want to breath some new life in the team that lost 3-2 to AC Milan over the weekend, and part of his plan is to rotate the starting eleven to reflect the form of the players.

Edin Dzeko had been the Nerazzurri player with the greatest impact when he came off the bench in the second half against the Rossoneri, and the 36-year-old should be given the chance to prove himself from the first whistle against Bayern.

Meanwhile, Mkhitaryan also provided a spark from the bench, and similarly looks likely to be given the start tomorrow, likelier to displace Nicolo Barella than Hakan Calhanoglu from the starting eleven that faced Milan.

Meanwhile, Dimarco and Gosens are tipped to start on Inter’s left-hand side, taking the places of Alessandro Bastoni and Matteo Darmian.

