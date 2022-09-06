Ecumenical Patriarch in Kavala, Greece – Doxology at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has been in Kavala since Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, and since Saturday he has been on an official visit to the Holy Metropolis of Philippi, Neapolis and Thassos.

In the Holy Cathedral of Saint Paul the Apostle in Kavala, a Doxology was held for the reception of the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Metropolitan Epiphaniy of Kyiv and all Ukraine, who were addressed with warm speeches by Metropolitan Stefanos of Philippi, Neapolis and Thassos.

Source: vema.com.au

