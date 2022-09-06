Ecumenical Patriarch: If the Patriarchate did not exist, we would have to invent it

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine were warmly welcomed by the Sub-regional administration and the Chamber of Kavala, respectively, at the Kavala Archaeological Museum on Tuesday morning, September 6.

The second day of the tour of the Primate of the Orthodox Church in the area included a visit to the Deputy Regional Governor of Kavala, Alexis Politis, as well as a presence at an event of the Kavala Chamber of Commerce at the Archaeological Museum.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, as Kavalapost.gr reports, was at 10 am at the Kavala Headquarters, where he was greeted by Alexis Politis and escorted to his office, with the Patriarch stating that he was impressed by the site, describing it as imposing.

The event, in which a painting representing the city’s aqueduct was given to the Ecumenical Patriarch, was attended by MPs Yannis Paschalidis, Makarios Lazaridis, the Deputy Regional Governor of Development Kostis Simitsis, the Mayor of Thassos Lefteris Kyriakidis, the Regional Councillor Archelaos Granas, as well as the Director of the Hospital of Kavala Dinos Klitsiotis.

Afterwards, the Patriarch and his entourage headed to the Archaeological Museum, where they were welcomed by the President of the Chamber of Kavala, Markos Debas. In the beautiful venue of the Museum there is an exhibition of icons and relics and the relics of the Holy Metropolis “Filippisia Christoupolis” was digitally presented.

In his speech, Metropolitan Debas stressed that the Patriarch has been an honorary member of the Chamber of Kavala for 11 years and pointed out that his presence in Kavala enhances, among other things, religious tourism. Addressing Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv, he stressed that Kavala has embraced refugees from Ukraine.

Then, gifts were exchanged, which on the part of the Chamber were ceramic works (platters made by the artist himself) by Giorgos Karakitsos.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: Where the Patriarchate is based, it passes through many traps! Word to the wise…

“Where the Patriarchate is based, it passes through many traps. Word to the wise… That is why we need the love of all,” the Primate of the Orthodox Church said meaningfully, among other things, with all those present in the room fully understanding what he said!

Referring next to the role and value of the Patriarchate in the Orthodox Church, he said: “I remember what the professor and academic Metropolitan of Pergamon, John, the best theologian of Christianity as the Pope characterized him, said, that the Ecumenical Patriarchate is an irreplaceable institution which, if we did not have it, we had to invent it, we had to create it.” He concluded by saying that he is satisfied with the meeting of clergy and elected representatives at the same table since their purpose is “the ministry of the people of God”.

Orthodox Times