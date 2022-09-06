Chrysoupolis: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew laid the foundation stone of Holy Church of Saint Evgenios of Trapezounda

At noon on Monday, September 5, in Chrysoupolis, Kavala, after the announcement of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kyiv and all Ukraine to honorary Citizens of the Municipality of Nestos, followed the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the Holy Cemetery Church dedicated to Saint Evgenios of Trepezounda.

The consecration (Agiasmos) of the foundation of the new Holy Church was performed by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, while afterwards the unveiling of a monument in honor of Pontic Hellenism took place.

Source: vema.com.au

Orthodox Times