Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijani shooting

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Private of the Armenian Armed Forces junior sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born in 2002) was killed in shooting from the Azerbaijani side in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone on Monday evening, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Investigation into the case is under way.

The Ministry of Defense shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses its support to Arman Sargsyan’s family and friends.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu