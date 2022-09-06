Armenian PM arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum

YEREVAN, September 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the press service of the Armenian government said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister will take part in the 7th Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok. Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of other states will take part in the forum,” it said, adding that Pashinyan is expected to meet with Putin on the forum’s sidelines.

The Armenian delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan, deputy parliament speakers Akop Arshakyan and Ruben Rubinyan, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency.

This year, the theme of the forum is: “On the Path to a Multipolar World.”

According to the Kremlin press service, on Wednesday, September 7, President Putin plans to hold a number of international meetings, including with the Armenian prime minister.

