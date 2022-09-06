Armenia extradites six Iranian prisoners

Ahmadi said that six Iranians imprisoned in Armenia for carrying narcotics and a variety of banned pills were transferred to prisons inside Iran to continue the rest of their sentences.

Referring to the current transfer, he noted that it is the 11th transfer of Iranian inmates from Armenia, which happened via Imam Khomeini Airport after the implementation of the agreement between the two states on the extradition of prisoners, he noted.

So far, around 2,000 Iranian inmates have been transferred inside the country to continue their imprisonment.

The move is aligned with Iran’s active diplomacy in Armenia and contacts with relevant Armenian officials.

IRNA