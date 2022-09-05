The Patriarch of Bulgaria was admitted to the hospital

Patriarch Neophytos of Bulgaria was admitted to the hospital.

According to an announcement by the Patriarchate, Metropolitan Neophytos is being treated at the Sofiamed medical center due to the deterioration of his chronic health problems.

“The Patriarch prays to God for peace, health, and prosperity of the children of our Orthodox Church,” the announcement said.

It is also stressed that the clergy and the people are called upon to pray for the rapid recovery of the Patriarch, as well as to accept as reliable the information that is only announced by the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Bulgaria.

Orthodox Times