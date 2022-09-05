The Ecumenical Patriarch at the Holy Monastery of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Thassos

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 4, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and all Ukraine, together with the bishops and the clergy, made a pilgrimage to the Dormition of the Theotokos Monastery on the island of Thassos.

Metropolitan Stefanos of Philippi, Neapolis and Thassos appropriately addressed Patriarch Bartholomew, thanking him for the visit.

The Metropolitan of Xanthi, Panteleimon, who served as a monk at the monastery, spoke about its history, the Church building, and its paintings.

Afterwards, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Metropolitan Epiphanios, and their entourage went to Limenaria, in the south of the island of Thassos, where a festive ceremony took place for the naming of a street in honor of the Patriarch.

The Mayor congratulated the Ecumenical Patriarch and announced the unanimous decision of the Municipal Council to name one of the streets of the city “Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Street” in memory of the current visit.

In his thanksgiving speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his emotion for the decision of the Municipal Council and emphasized the importance of preserving the spiritual and cultural ties and the historical memory of the Greek people.

Source: vema.com.au

Orthodox Times