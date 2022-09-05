Metropolitan Vassilios of Constantia was elected the new president of the Eastern Orthodox Church in the WCC (upd)

Mission of orthodoxtimes.com to Karlsruhe

Nearly unanimous was the election of the eight presidents of the World Council of Churches for each separate region (regional presidents).

Specifically, the presidents for Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, North America, the Pacific, and the Eastern Orthodox Church were elected by 555 votes out of a total of 574 representatives.

For the Eastern Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Vassilios of Constantia and Famagusta was nominated and elected president.

The ballot continued with voting for the election of the 150 members of the central committee.

Candidates include Metropolitan Seraphim of Zimbabwe from the Patriarchate of Alexandria, Archimandrite Benedict Ioannou from the Church of Cyprus, Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia and Professor Marina Kolovopoulou from the Church of Greece, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Grand Syncellus Iakovos Krochak, Protopresbyter Nicolas Kazarian and Professor Angeliki Ziaka from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and Metropolitan Nikolaos of Apollonia and Fieri from the Church of Albania.

Also, from the Church of Russia, the candidates for the central committee of the World Council of Churches are Metropolitan Antonios of Volokolamsk, Archimandrite Philaret Bulekov, Archpriest Mikhail Goundiaev, Hieromonk Stefan Igumnov, and Margarita Nelyubova.

From the Patriarchate of Antioch, candidates for members of the central committee of the World Council of Churches are Professor Dr. Georges Tamer, Archimandrite Jack Khalil and Maria Yaziji, while from the Patriarchate of Jerusalem the candidates are Maria Lubat and Dr. Audeh Quawas.

The candidates from the Church of Serbia are Dr. Julija Naett Vidovic and Protopresbyter Vladislav Topalovic.

Orthodox Times